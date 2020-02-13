See All Ophthalmologists in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Martin Cogen, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (18)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Cogen, MD

Dr. Martin Cogen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.

Dr. Cogen works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA BIRMINGHAM OPHTHALMOLOGY SERVICES FOUNDATION in Birmingham, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cogen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation
    700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 731-9050
  2. 2
    Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Children's South
    1940 Elmer J Bissell Rd Ste B, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 325-8620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UAB Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diplopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Diplopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening

Diplopia
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
B-Scan Ultrasound
Esotropia
Exotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Spasm
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Strabismus Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Astigmatism
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Color Blindness
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Exophoria
Eye Infections
Eye Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Marfan Syndrome
Mechanical Strabismus
Nystagmus
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Strabismus
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Martin Cogen, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952345134
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cogen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cogen works at UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA BIRMINGHAM OPHTHALMOLOGY SERVICES FOUNDATION in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Cogen’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cogen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cogen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

