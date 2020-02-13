Dr. Cogen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Cogen, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Cogen, MD
Dr. Martin Cogen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Cogen works at
Dr. Cogen's Office Locations
Univ. of Alabama Ophthalmology Services Foundation700 18th St S Ste 601, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 731-9050
Uab Callahan Eye Hospital Clinic - Children's South1940 Elmer J Bissell Rd Ste B, Birmingham, AL 35243 Directions (205) 325-8620
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cogen is absolutely amazing. The second he steps into the room, you can see the love, patience, and care he has for each child. He performed eye muscle surgery on my child and was absolutely amazing. We didn’t feel rushed, he was there every step of the way to ensure all questions were answered. He even called on the weekend just to see how well my child was recovering. If you are searching for an eye doctor to care for your child, choose Dr. Martin Cogen.
About Dr. Martin Cogen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cogen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cogen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cogen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cogen.
