Dr. Martin Coleman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Coleman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Coleman, MD
Dr. Martin Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Careplex Hospital.
Dr. Coleman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Spine Center250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 596-1900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Coleman?
I damaged my shoulder in March playing golf this was the Fourth time I damaged that shoulder, I had three surgeries on the shoulder before, I needed a Dr who knows what he’s doing and after talking to Dr Coleman I knew he was the one to do my repair, so he did a total reverse surgery, had to take everything out of old shoulder and replace shoulder, he has done a great job , working with him and he’s PT staff really did the job, my shoulder is stronger now the it was before and I’m hitting balls again and will start back playing next year, see I have been playing sports for s long time over 50 Years and a firefighter for 30 years, thanks to Dr Coleman I feel stronger now than a few years ago, I have both elbows surgery and both shoulders, and my back and I’m 74 years young and thanks to to Dr Coleman I feel I can play (golf) 20 more years , so if you’re thinking about getting yourself shoulder replacement please call Dr Coleman
About Dr. Martin Coleman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1114089935
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- New York Medical College
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coleman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coleman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coleman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coleman works at
Dr. Coleman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coleman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Coleman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coleman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coleman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coleman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.