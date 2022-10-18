See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Newport News, VA
Dr. Martin Coleman, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.4 (38)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Coleman, MD

Dr. Martin Coleman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Walter Reed Hospital and Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Dr. Coleman works at Orthopaedic & Spine Center in Newport News, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Coleman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Spine Center
    250 Nat Turner Blvd S, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 596-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
  • Riverside Walter Reed Hospital
  • Sentara Careplex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 18, 2022
    I damaged my shoulder in March playing golf this was the Fourth time I damaged that shoulder, I had three surgeries on the shoulder before, I needed a Dr who knows what he’s doing and after talking to Dr Coleman I knew he was the one to do my repair, so he did a total reverse surgery, had to take everything out of old shoulder and replace shoulder, he has done a great job , working with him and he’s PT staff really did the job, my shoulder is stronger now the it was before and I’m hitting balls again and will start back playing next year, see I have been playing sports for s long time over 50 Years and a firefighter for 30 years, thanks to Dr Coleman I feel stronger now than a few years ago, I have both elbows surgery and both shoulders, and my back and I’m 74 years young and thanks to to Dr Coleman I feel I can play (golf) 20 more years , so if you’re thinking about getting yourself shoulder replacement please call Dr Coleman
    Lawrence Cooper (Larry) — Oct 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Coleman, MD
    About Dr. Martin Coleman, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114089935
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
