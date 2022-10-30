Overview

Dr. Martin Conley Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.



Dr. Conley Jr works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.