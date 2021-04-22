Overview of Dr. Martin Degravelle Jr, MD

Dr. Martin Degravelle Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Delhi Hospital, Glenwood Regional Medical Center, Saint Francis Medical Center, West Carroll Memorial Hospital and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.



Dr. Degravelle Jr works at North Louisiana Ortho/Sprts Med in Monroe, LA with other offices in West Monroe, LA and Ruston, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.