Dr. Martin Dixon, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Dixon works at Emory at Stonecrest Primary Care in Lithonia, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.