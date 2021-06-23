Overview

Dr. Martin Emert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Kansas City and is affiliated with Samaritan Hospital and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Emert works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Kansas City, KS and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.