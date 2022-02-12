Dr. Espinosa Ginic has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Espinosa Ginic, MD
Dr. Martin Espinosa Ginic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 329-5144
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Williamson Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I didn't visit this time. Dr Espinosa escaped from your medical practice about 6 months ago. I DID have a number of highly productive and professional visits over the years. I believe he went to Sarasota FL.
- Cardiology
- English
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Espinosa Ginic has seen patients for Heart Disease, Syncope and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espinosa Ginic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
