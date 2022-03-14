Overview

Dr. Martin Falappino, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center and Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Falappino works at BAKERSFIELD PAIN CARE CENTER in Porterville, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.