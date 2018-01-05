Dr. Martin Farber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Farber, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Farber, MD
Dr. Martin Farber, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital.
Dr. Farber's Office Locations
Center For Rheumatology124 Rosa Rd, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 386-3644
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Farber is the first doctor to take the time to talk with me about my AS and psoriatic arthritis. He always takes me seriously and acknowledges my pain and other symptoms. He has been the only doctor that takes his time and is really concerned about my health and well-being. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Martin Farber, MD
- Rheumatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Med
- Boston City Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Columbia
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Farber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farber accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farber has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Farber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farber.
