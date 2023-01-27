Overview

Dr. Martin Feldman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Feldman works at BAYLESS INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.