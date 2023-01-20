Dr. Martin Fiala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fiala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Fiala, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Fiala, MD
Dr. Martin Fiala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Dr. Fiala's Office Locations
Southern Tennessee Orthopedic and Spine183 Hospital Rd Ste B, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (931) 962-2272
Southern Tennessee Multispecialty Clinic100 Hunters Ln, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 222-4687Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Tennessee Orthopedics & Spine, Winchester185 Hospital Rd # B, Winchester, TN 37398 Directions (931) 962-2272
Tullahoma Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Pllc1816 N Washington St Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr Fiala for over 20 years and no one else will do
About Dr. Martin Fiala, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Czech and French
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ottawa Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fiala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fiala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fiala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fiala has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fiala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fiala speaks Czech and French.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Fiala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fiala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fiala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fiala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.