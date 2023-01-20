Overview of Dr. Martin Fiala, MD

Dr. Martin Fiala, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winchester, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.



Dr. Fiala works at Southern Tennessee Orthopedic And Spine Centers in Winchester, TN with other offices in Tullahoma, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.