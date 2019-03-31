Dr. Finkelstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD
Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein's Office Locations
-
1
Eszter M Boksay MD PC314 E 30th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 370-2060
-
2
Therapy and Beyond LLC455 N End Ave, New York, NY 10282 Directions (646) 370-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Finkelstein?
Dr Finkelstein was recommended to me by my cardiologist, Dr. Alan Shah. I can only find one short coming to Dr Finkelstein : He questions, explains and talks at length so that by the time he gets to the 3rd or 4th patient of the day, he is an hour behind or more. I think he is worth it.
About Dr. Martin Finkelstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033127998
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Finkelstein accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Finkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Finkelstein works at
Dr. Finkelstein speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Finkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finkelstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finkelstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finkelstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.