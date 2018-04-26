Dr. Martin Fowler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Fowler, DO
Overview of Dr. Martin Fowler, DO
Dr. Martin Fowler, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Sellersville, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Grand View Health, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Fowler's Office Locations
The Summit920 Lawn Ave Ste 5, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fowler takes the time to go the extra mile for his patients. He is knowledgeable, thorough, and compassionate. A wonderful doctor who truly cares!
About Dr. Martin Fowler, DO
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Grand View Health
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
