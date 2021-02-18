Overview of Dr. Martin Fox, MD

Dr. Martin Fox, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Fox works at Lake Success Ophthalmic Assocs in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.