Dr. Martin Freedman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Freedman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Freedman works at
Locations
RMA of Philadelphia1151 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I recently became a patient of dr freedman's and cannot say how wonderful my experience was. He could not have been more compassionate and from day one i knew i was in the right hands. Also, every employee at the office was wonderful! Every visit i had was such a nice experience and cannot express that enough! I would highly recommend this practice!
About Dr. Martin Freedman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 46 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freedman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freedman accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freedman speaks Italian and Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Freedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freedman.
