See All Urologists in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD

Urology
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Cincinnati, OH
Call for new patient details
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD

Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Fritzhand works at Medical And Occupational Health Consultants in Cincinnati, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD
Dr. Tobias Kohler, MD
4.4 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Elliott, MD
Dr. Daniel Elliott, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Gettman, MD
Dr. Matthew Gettman, MD
4.7 (11)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Fritzhand's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical and Occupational Health Consultants
    2825 Burnet Ave Ste 304, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 621-4202

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Fritzhand?

Photo: Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fritzhand to family and friends

Dr. Fritzhand's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Fritzhand

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD.

About Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 56 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1982043089
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / NEW YORK CITY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fritzhand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fritzhand works at Medical And Occupational Health Consultants in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Fritzhand’s profile.

Dr. Fritzhand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritzhand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritzhand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritzhand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Martin Fritzhand, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.