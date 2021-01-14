Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallagher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD is a Chiropractor in Jeannette, PA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine - M.D.
Locations
Practice6402 State Route 30, Jeannette, PA 15644 Directions (412) 732-6992Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Gallagher has been a blessing for my husband and myself! We have been patients of his for more than 24 years. Dr.Gallagher has an amazing gift of helping people with a wide variety of health issues to be able to help them to return to good health. We call him the "Great Healer" . Dr.Gallagher is a very patient and caring man, who never gives up on anyone. He never ceases to amaze us with his vast knowledge of the human body . We highly recommend him !
About Dr. Martin Gallagher, MD
- Chiropractic
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Medicine - West Virginia University School of Medicine, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV|West Virginia University School Of Medicine, Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, Wv
- University of Health Sciences Antigua School of Medicine - M.D
- Family Practice and Integrative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallagher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.