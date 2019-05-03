Dr. Martin Garber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Garber, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Garber, DO
Dr. Martin Garber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garber's Office Locations
- 1 3145 W Clark Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (888) 229-3065
Infectious Disease Clinic At Taubman Center1500 E Medical Center Dr Fl 3, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (888) 229-3065
Hospital Affiliations
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Garber really took the time to understand my issue. He clearly did his research before I showed up. He was knowledgeable and explained everything so clearly. I genuinely felt like I was listened to and that meant a lot to me. The office staff was incredibly friendly, helpful, efficient, and competent. Overall, it was a 5-star experience.
About Dr. Martin Garber, DO
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306818059
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
