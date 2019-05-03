Overview of Dr. Martin Garber, DO

Dr. Martin Garber, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Psoriatic Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.