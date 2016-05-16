Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelbard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD
Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Gelbard's Office Locations
Ucla Urology Associates1260 15th St Ste 1200, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gelbard is one of the most experienced Urology doctors you can find. He is very intelligent and thinks through your treatment without jumping to conclusions. In my opinion, there is no finer doctor available for Urology. He listens to you completely and explains your options completely.
About Dr. Martin Gelbard, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1912996851
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
- Urology
