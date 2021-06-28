Overview of Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD

Dr. Martin Gelbke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Livingston Healthcare.



Dr. Gelbke works at Bridger Orthopedic in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.