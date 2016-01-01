Overview

Dr. Martin Gimovsky, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Gimovsky works at NBIMC - Maternal - Fetal Medicine in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.