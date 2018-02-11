Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD
Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Miami School Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Gizzi's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7950Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Northern New Jersey Cancer Associates360 Essex St Ste 303, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited 3 top neurologists in NYC who said "anxiety". My optometrist noticed something with my eyes. That visit changed my life as I met Dr. Gizzi. Inside of a few minutes, he told me that while I appeared to have some symptoms of MS, he didn't think I did. He thought there was an issue with my cerebellum and the testing confirmed a rare neurological condition. I moved and 3 more neurologist thought I was fine despite not being able to walk a straight line. A more caring Dr you will not find.
About Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New Rochelle Hospital
- University Miami School Med
- Hamilton
- Neurology
Dr. Gizzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gizzi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gizzi has seen patients for Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gizzi.
