Overview of Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD

Dr. Martin Gizzi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Miami School Med and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Gizzi works at JFK Neuroscience Institute in Edison, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.