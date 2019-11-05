See All Pediatricians in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Martin Glover, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Glover, MD

Dr. Martin Glover, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine.

Dr. Glover works at Pediatric Healthcare in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Glover's Office Locations

    Pediatric Healthcare
    4700 Woodmere Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 (334) 245-4760

Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Muscle Weakness

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2019
    I wish Dr. Glover was still practicing. He was the best pediatrician ever...not quick to prescribe antibiotics unless truly needed and he knew exactly what was wrong with our kids regardless of how rare the issue might have been.
    Nov 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Martin Glover, MD
    About Dr. Martin Glover, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598844284
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital of Alabama
    Medical Education
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Glover, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glover is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glover has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glover has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glover works at Pediatric Healthcare in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Glover’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Glover. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glover.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glover, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glover appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

