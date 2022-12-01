See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Troy, MI
Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.

Dr. Glowacki works at Glowacki MD in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunrise Institute for Pain Management
    6535 Rochester Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 813-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Medicare
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (88)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Martin has kept my back pain under control. Six years ago I was scheduled for fusion surgery, I highly recommend Dr. Martin.
    Anthony Peters — Dec 01, 2022
    About Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Polish
    • 1083716377
    Education & Certifications

    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Glowacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glowacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glowacki has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glowacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Glowacki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glowacki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glowacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glowacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

