Dr. Martin Goldsmith, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
2.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Martin Goldsmith, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Goldsmith works at Pediatrics Northwest in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Federal Way Office
    505 S 336th St Ste 150, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Mary Bridge Tacoma Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hyperlipidemia

Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 31, 2017
    A great doctor super nice super caring a very open person can trust him with anything
    Everett, WA — Mar 31, 2017
    About Dr. Martin Goldsmith, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1528154614
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Clin Rsch Faculty Emory|University Of California San Francisco
    Residency
    • Egleston Hospital Chldn
    Internship
    • Emory University School Of Med|Emory University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Goldsmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldsmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldsmith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldsmith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldsmith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldsmith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldsmith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldsmith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

