Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Gordon, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Gordon, MD
Dr. Martin Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Gordon's Office Locations
C. Andrew Schroeder M.d. Inc.9401 Wilshire Blvd Ste 515, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 278-4680
Brendan J. Carroll MD Inc.9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 304, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 432-4260
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
TOPS FOR 20+ YEARS. MARTIN GORDON MD: INCOMPARABLE!!!!!
About Dr. Martin Gordon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Cough and Bronchitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
