Dr. Martin Greenfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Greenfield, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Great Neck Medical Associates2 Ohio Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6823Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been visiting Dr. Greenfield over 5 years. He always spending time to discuss with us, and carefully review our records. Our other physicians told us that they have a full respect in Dr. Greenfield medical decisions. We are very happy with Dr. Greenfield.
About Dr. Martin Greenfield, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Osteoporosis and Perimenopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.