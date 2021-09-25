Overview

Dr. Martin Greydanus, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.



Dr. Greydanus works at Grand River Gastroenterology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.