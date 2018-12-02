Dr. Martin Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Herman, MD
Dr. Martin Herman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Herman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
-
1
Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7601Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herman?
Not bad. I (Gerry Moore) met Marty on Legation St., NW. He lived at 3713; I lived at Legation and Connecticut Ave., NW, the LaReine apartments; Marty was seven; I was six. Our last meeting was on Legation practically on the very spot we first met, that time in 1964 (plus/minus), as I recall, on the very day his father, Carl, died. Pass this info on to Dr. Herman and give him my home phone in Rockville, MD, 301-230-4540 and my email, jgdemoore@verizon.net, in the hopes we might chat.
About Dr. Martin Herman, MD
- Neurology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1902862345
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF HEALTH
- University of Virginia Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.