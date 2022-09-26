Overview

Dr. Martin Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Hernandez works at DIGNITY HEALTH MEDICAL GROUP - ARIZONA in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.