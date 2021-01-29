See All Podiatrists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Martin Hoffmeister, DPM

Podiatry
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Overview of Dr. Martin Hoffmeister, DPM

Dr. Martin Hoffmeister, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoffmeister's Office Locations

    2501 Plainfield Ave Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 (616) 364-8495

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 29, 2021
    I have been a colleague of Dr. Mitts's . His father Frank taught me how to make quality latex products. Both very good men.
    Dr. David Sheldon — Jan 29, 2021
    About Dr. Martin Hoffmeister, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1699839365
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Hoffmeister, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffmeister is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoffmeister has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoffmeister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffmeister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffmeister.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffmeister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffmeister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

