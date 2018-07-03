Dr. Hyzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD
Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Scranton Hematology Oncology743 Jefferson Ave Ste 205, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 342-3675
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Amazing healer. One of the most caring and kindest physician you will ever find. Not to mention knowledgeable.
