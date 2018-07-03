See All Hematologists in Scranton, PA
Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD

Hematology
5.0 (18)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD

Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Hematology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Dr. Hyzinski works at Scranton Hematology Oncology in Scranton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hyzinski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scranton Hematology Oncology
    743 Jefferson Ave Ste 205, Scranton, PA 18510 (570) 342-3675

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Moses Taylor Hospital
  • Regional Hospital Of Scranton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 03, 2018
    William Donovan in Clarkston — Jul 03, 2018
    About Dr. Martin Hyzinski, MD

    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1467446112
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hyzinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hyzinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hyzinski works at Scranton Hematology Oncology in Scranton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Hyzinski’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyzinski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyzinski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyzinski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyzinski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

