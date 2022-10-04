Overview

Dr. Martin Iversen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Iversen works at MultiCare Tacoma Central Primary Care in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.