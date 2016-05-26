See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Martin Janis, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.2 (12)
60 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Martin Janis, MD

Dr. Martin Janis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.

Dr. Janis works at Raleigh Geriatrics PA in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janis' Office Locations

    Raleigh Geriatrics P.A.
    3921 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 782-7576

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 2

Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 26, 2016
    I was recommended to see this doctor after turning 65. There are not a lot of Geriatricians in the area so I was happy to find him. Not only was he very patient with listening to my every concern, he also took the time to really exam me from head to toe instead of trying to diagnose me without even touching me. His staff also called me the next day with my lab results and instructions on what next steps needed to be taken. I recommend Dr. Janis to any and everyone who misses having quality care.
    Freedonia Gilchrist in Raleigh, NC — May 26, 2016
    About Dr. Martin Janis, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Dr. Janis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janis works at Raleigh Geriatrics PA in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Janis’s profile.

    Dr. Janis has seen patients for Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Janis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

