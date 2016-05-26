Dr. Janis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Janis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Martin Janis, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Janis works at
Raleigh Geriatrics P.A.3921 Sunset Ridge Rd Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 782-7576
- Rex Hospital
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I was recommended to see this doctor after turning 65. There are not a lot of Geriatricians in the area so I was happy to find him. Not only was he very patient with listening to my every concern, he also took the time to really exam me from head to toe instead of trying to diagnose me without even touching me. His staff also called me the next day with my lab results and instructions on what next steps needed to be taken. I recommend Dr. Janis to any and everyone who misses having quality care.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 60 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
