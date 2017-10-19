Overview

Dr. Martin Kabongo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF JUAREZ CITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / INSTITUTE OF BIOMEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kabongo works at UC San Diego Health - Scripps Ranch in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.