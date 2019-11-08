Dr. Kanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Kanoff, DO
Dr. Martin Kanoff, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Martin E. Kanoff, DO, FACOOG100 Kings Way E Ste D4, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 232-0050Monday9:30am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 7:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:30am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kanoff and staff were very nice. They explained what they were doing before they did it and made me feel comfortable. I was not rushed in and out, or treated like a number. I would highly recommend Dr. Kanoff.
About Dr. Martin Kanoff, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Kanoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.