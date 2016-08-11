Dr. Martin Karpeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Karpeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Martin Karpeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Stony Brook University Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 20 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2959
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had stage one melanoma skin cancer. This was my first experience with anything like this. Dr. Karpah and his entire staff was amazing. He is patient, explains everything and through his staff gets back to you very quickly. He is so knowledgeable, easy spoken and gets you through the ordeal very easily. He has the best bed side manner I have ever seen in a doctor. His staff is wonderful!!! I was lucky to have Dr. Karpah recommended to me. He is so respected &prestigious and so down to earth.
About Dr. Martin Karpeh, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1962421339
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karpeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karpeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpeh.
