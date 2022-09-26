Dr. Martin Kaszubowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaszubowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Kaszubowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Kaszubowski, MD
Dr. Martin Kaszubowski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Dr. Kaszubowski's Office Locations
Alaska Digestive and Liver Disease3851 Piper St Ste U466, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 931-5330
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, fully informed me of what to expect.
About Dr. Martin Kaszubowski, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1518016187
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education
- National Capitol Consortium Malcolm Grow
- Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
