Dr. Martin Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Kay, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
-
1
Kay Dermatology201 S Buena Vista St Ste 420, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 238-2350Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
He heard all my concerns and is very detailed! Office staff very friendly and helpful. They do work fast, but I understand. They see tons of patients and during covid... they may be short staffed...
About Dr. Martin Kay, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1750450615
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kay speaks Armenian, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.