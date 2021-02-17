Overview

Dr. Martin Kay, MD is a Dermatologist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Kay works at Kay Dermatology in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.