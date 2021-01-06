Dr. Martin Keisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Keisch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Keisch, MD
Dr. Martin Keisch, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Miami Shores, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Tufts University Ma and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Jackson North Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.
Cancer Healthcare Associates
Dr. Keisch's Office Locations
Cancer Healthcare Associates9165 Park Dr, Miami Shores, FL 33138 Directions (305) 545-6685
Cancer healthcare Associates21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 206, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 545-6685
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Jackson North Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The most positive and sensitive doctor I've ever seen. As I waited in the exam room a few days after the PET scan he ordered I was as frightened as I’ve ever been. Dr. Keisch reassured me immediately.
About Dr. Martin Keisch, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326018037
Education & Certifications
- Mallinckrodt Institute of Rad
- Boston Va Mc
- Tufts University Ma
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keisch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keisch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keisch speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Keisch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keisch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.