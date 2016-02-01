Dr. Martin Kessler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Kessler, MD
Overview of Dr. Martin Kessler, MD
Dr. Martin Kessler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Oceanside, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler's Office Locations
-
1
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
I needed hand surgery for a hard 'foreign body' in my left middle finger. Dr. Kessler asked me if I had gout as he discovered a gouty tophus.
About Dr. Martin Kessler, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1831274711
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kessler accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
Dr. Kessler has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kessler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.