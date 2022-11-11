Overview of Dr. Martin Kittaka, MD

Dr. Martin Kittaka, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Kittaka works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.