Overview

Dr. Martin Klein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Hunterdon Family Medicine At Riverfield in Clinton, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.