Dr. Martin Kram, MD
Dr. Martin Kram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Grand Prairie, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Mkram Inc.614 DALWORTH ST, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Directions (972) 264-9111
He was carrying understandable and he's helped me with mental disability.If it wasn't for dr Kram I would prefer be back in jail
About Dr. Martin Kram, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1760493555
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Kram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kram.
