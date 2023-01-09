Dr. Langford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin Langford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Langford, MD
Dr. Martin Langford, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Langford's Office Locations
1
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd.5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 106, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (623) 478-8190
2
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology7373 N Scottsdale Rd Bldg E, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions (480) 941-1211
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Took the time to get to know me, actually read all the forms, test results etc. Wasn't rushed. Was friendly and has a sense of humor! Came up with a conservative plan that works! Very grateful to have found this doctor!
About Dr. Martin Langford, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langford has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Langford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
