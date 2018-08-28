Dr. Martin Layman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Layman, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Martin Layman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Streetsboro, OH. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Layman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dental Care of Streetsboro9305 Market Square Dr Ste B, Streetsboro, OH 44241 Directions (330) 654-7510
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and compassionate very knowledgeable for an almost pain free dental experience .
About Dr. Martin Layman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1770587263
Education & Certifications
- Chillicothe VA Medical Center|Columbus Children'S Hospital|The Ohio State University Hospitals
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
