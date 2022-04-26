Dr. Martin Leidinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leidinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Leidinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Leidinger, MD
Dr. Martin Leidinger, MD is a Pulmonologist in Prescott, AZ. They graduated from University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson and is affiliated with Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Leidinger works at
Dr. Leidinger's Office Locations
Martin J Leidinger MD Pllc1003 Division St Ste 4, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 541-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Does not waste the patients time. Of the several physicians I have seen, and never went back, the Doctor is the best. I am comparing them with the Boston Physicians at "Massachusetts General, Harvard men plus". He is the best and thorough.
About Dr. Martin Leidinger, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1780672329
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona College of Medicine - Tucson
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leidinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leidinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leidinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leidinger works at
Dr. Leidinger has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leidinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Leidinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leidinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leidinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leidinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.