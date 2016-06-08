Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM
Overview of Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM
Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lenoci works at
Dr. Lenoci's Office Locations
1
Steward Medical Group240 N Wickham Rd Ste 304, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 541-1715
2
Steward Family Medicine, Malabar5151 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Directions (321) 541-1715
Hospital Affiliations
- Melbourne Regional Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lenoci was my 98 year old father's doctor. He listened to my father and my sister(she was Daddy's care giver) . He tried some alternative therapy's instead of surgery that worked and kept him comfortable. I now need surgery and am seeing Dr. Lenoci.
About Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lenoci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lenoci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lenoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lenoci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenoci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenoci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenoci.
