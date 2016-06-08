See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM

Orthopedic Surgery
3.0 (20)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM

Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lenoci works at Steward Medical Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
Dr. Bradley Schoch, MD
5.0 (63)
View Profile
Dr. James Glenn, MD
Dr. James Glenn, MD
3.2 (33)
View Profile
Dr. Kenneth Hawthorne, MD
Dr. Kenneth Hawthorne, MD
3.7 (60)
View Profile

Dr. Lenoci's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Steward Medical Group
    240 N Wickham Rd Ste 304, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 541-1715
  2. 2
    Steward Family Medicine, Malabar
    5151 Babcock St NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 541-1715

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lenoci?

    Jun 08, 2016
    Dr. Lenoci was my 98 year old father's doctor. He listened to my father and my sister(she was Daddy's care giver) . He tried some alternative therapy's instead of surgery that worked and kept him comfortable. I now need surgery and am seeing Dr. Lenoci.
    S. P. in Tallahassee, FL — Jun 08, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lenoci to family and friends

    Dr. Lenoci's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lenoci

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM.

    About Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548223647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lenoci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lenoci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lenoci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lenoci has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lenoci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lenoci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lenoci.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lenoci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lenoci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Martin Lenoci, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.