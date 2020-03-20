Dr. Martin Leon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Martin Leon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Martin Leon, MD
Dr. Martin Leon, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Leon's Office Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
Dr. Leon has saved my life with 6 procedures since 1996. He has stented my Left Main and its junction with the LAD, CCA and RCA when all others would have mandated a heart bypass. His knowledge, patience, professionalism, genuine patient caring, and ability to explain the most complex issues in simple English is beyond any rating system or words that I can use for praise. The entire staff that I came in contact with at Columbia NYP spoke of him in a reverence of the utmost respect and admiration. I am alive for the past 24 years because of him, and am appreciative beyond words. All 6 procedures were performed without any complications or problems; 5 of which were done at Columbia NYP, and the first in Washington DC. He is the finest doctor and surgeon I have ever known in my 70 years. This world and the cardiac medical practice is a better place because of him. Thank you Dr. Leon, from the very bottom of my mended heart.
About Dr. Martin Leon, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1669559480
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Leon speaks Russian and Spanish.
