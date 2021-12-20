See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Gaithersburg, MD
Dr. Martin Liss, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Martin Liss, MD

Dr. Martin Liss, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.



Dr. Liss' Office Locations

  1. 1
    803 Russell Ave Ste 1, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 869-0700
  2. 2
    Secure Medical Care
    10452 Baltimore Ave, Beltsville, MD 20705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 441-3355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Cough
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Cough

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 20, 2021
    Outstanding Doctor, always available and answers all your questions. Gives suggestions on improving your health.
    ME 22308 — Dec 20, 2021
    About Dr. Martin Liss, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225077068
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin Liss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

